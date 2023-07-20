Drake And Michael B. Jordan Invest In Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces

Drake and Michael B. Jordan are two of Major League Pickleball’s newest investors in The Brooklyn Aces.

The men will be joining fellow investors Steve Stoute, Mary Cannon & Erica Desai, Aryeh Bourkoff, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jamie Patricof, Alex Michael, Darius Fisher, Jesse Boskoff, Noah Traisman, and Austin O’Reilly.

“We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole,” said Boardroom CEO and Aces majority owner Rich Kleiman in a statement. “In addition to the marketing and creative acumen that Michael B. Jordan, Drake, and Steve Stoute bring to the table, our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business. We’re looking forward to what our second season brings.”

The Aces are also gearing up to host their first community event in partnership with PowerPlay NYC, centered around the youth. The Aces Day of Play will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the CityPickle courts in Union Square. The team will then head to Peachtree Corners, Ga. for their next MLP tournament.

The playing team will include Catherine Parenteau, who is ranked No. 2 in the world’s female division, Andrea Koop, Hayden Patriquin, the youngest male player in premier league, and two-time MLP champion, Tyler Loong.

Founded by Steve Kuhn in 2021, Major League Pickleball has since expanded from eight to 24 teams, with 12 being in the Premier League.