Drake Bets Nearly $1M On Super Bowl LVII: “My Psychotic Bets For Sunday Are In”

Drake has never shied away from pressing his luck with his earnings, revealing his “psychotic” bets placed for this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6 God took to Instagram to show just how much he’s wagering through his gambling sportsbook partner, Stake. The Her Loss artist has made various bets on the NFL’s biggest game, totaling out to $965,000.

“My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake,” he wrote on Instagram, showing off his wagers. “pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none.”

The Toronto crooner’s expensive wagers include $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game, $50,000 on Patrick Mahomes being the Chiefs’ first touchdown scorer and $50,000 on JuJu Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs’ first touchdown scorer. The father-of-one also placed $50,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs winning both halves, $30,000 on the Chiefs winning each quarter, $25,000 on Travis Kelce winning MVP, and $60,000 on a tight end winning MVP.

Drake could become $4,500,000 richer if he wins all of his bets.

In his comment section, Eagles fan and Philly-native Meek Mill commented, “bet a hundo real quick,” as fellow hometown rapper Gillie Da King added: “Dam drizzy u could of jus gave me that money.”

Drake may be more lucky than we know. Back in January, he was proven right when his bet on the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game came true. He pocketed $2,100,000 million after betting $1,100,000.

However he did lose a bet on another game taking place that day between the San Francisco 49ers and Eagles. Champagne Papi took a loss of $850,000.