Drake Partners With Online Platform Stake For Live Betting Event

Drake has built a reputation for placing big bets on all types of sporting events and games of chance, which has long been among the rap star’s favorite past-times. Now, he’s looking to use his love for the luck of the draw as an opportunity to spread his good fortunes with the announcement of “Drake on Stake,” a live event in partnership with Canadian online betting platform Stake.

Champagne Papi shared the news with his followers via a promotional clip for the event, which has yet to receive an official date. “It was inevitable,” the Certified Lover Boy wrote in the caption. “Drake and @stake have come together.”

“I am going to be announcing a date for an upcoming live event where I play to win some real money and give it all to you because what’s better than sharing the love with my people [money emoji] stay tuned for details.”

The forthcoming “Drake on Stake” event is far from the first time the rapper has made headlines in relation to gambling. Just last month, he reportedly won the equivalent of $2 million USD in Bitcoin after placing multiple bets on the Los Angeles Rams and his friend Odell Beckham Jr. in their Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s also not opposed to taking wagers from his pals, as he collected a sizeable sum from Migos member Quavo following Alabama’s defeat of Quavo’s hometown Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship back in 2018.