Draymond Green Says Golden State Warriors Team Would Blow Out ’90s Chicago Bulls Teams

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first half of NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In true Draymond Green fashion, the star has offered his unfiltered and unbridled commentary about how the Golden State Warriors are good enough to go toe-to-toe with the greatest NBA dynasties of all time. The four-time champion and former Defensive Player of the Year recently declared that the 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors squad led by Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and himself, would’ve easily defeated Michael Jordan’s iconic Chicago Bulls teams of the late ’90s, which dominated the NBA to the tune of three consecutive league titles in 1996, 1997, and 1998.

On Sunday evening (July 24), Green hopped on social media to talk hoops and broach the long-running debate between current and former players regarding which era in NBA history had the best players, teams, and level of competition, deeming the concept as “dumb.”

“Question… When they be comparing Era’s are they taking into consideration the drastic differences In style of play,” Green asked in the first of a string of tweets. “Regardless of the answer, it’s very dumb to compare one era to the next era.

Revealing he was watching the 1998 NBA Finals featuring the Chicago Bulls against the Utah Jazz, Green believes his 2017 Warriors team would’ve blown out Jordan’s Bulls and the Jazz by double digits, pointing to the archaic style of play of the two teams in comparison to Golden State’s offensive juggernaut. “I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball,” Green tweeted. “And that’s why it’s dumb to compare era’s.”

While Green initially relegated his comments to the ’98 Bulls team, he went two steps further by boasting that the 2017 incarnation of the Warriors would’ve also bested Jordan’s Bulls squads of 1996, which won a then NBA record 72 regular games and the championship that season.

Green, who has his podcast titled The Draymond Green Show on The Volume network, also chided fans and media for arguing over what he deems as pointless topics instead of enjoying the game. “Learn to appreciate things for what they are. Analyze the game. And stop the unnecessary debating,” he wrote.

While Jordan (or anyone from the 3-peat teams) has yet to respond to Green’s comments, we’re sure that the basketball icon will surely take those words personally, as his commentary in The Last Dance docuseries made the world well aware.