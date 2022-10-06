Draymond Green Scuffles With Teammate Jordan Poole, May Face Internal Discipline

Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Draymond Green may be facing discipline from the Golden State Warriors for his fight with teammate Jordan Poole.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday (Oct. 5) that a “heated interaction” between the two basketball players morphed into a scuffle after Green “forcefully struck” Poole.

Then, the duo approached each other, chest-to-chest, while simultaneously pressing and pushing each other on the court.

The altercation may have stemmed from previous tension between the two players, as both stars are currently up for contract extensions. Yahoo Sports reported that amid contract extension talks, Golden State’s players began to notice a “change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp.”

Furthermore, the team doesn’t feel the issue between the two men was “warranted.”

As it stands on Thursday (Oct. 6), Jordan Poole is set to receive an extension on his contract, while Draymond has stated he has to “play this season out” without one.

Although Green, 32, apologized for the altercation, the Warriors chose to end the practice and appeared to be looking to discipline their power forward. Neither player sustained injuries amid the tussle.

A video of the fight between the Golden State Warrior athletes hasn’t surfaced yet. Additionally, the internal discipline regarding the NBA Champion has yet to be revealed.

