Draymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch Revealed

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will receive a fine from the organization as punishment for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice. He will not be suspended for the incident and the sum of the fine has not been disclosed by the team.

The baller assaulted Poole following a verbal confrontation on Oct. 5.

On Saturday (Oct. 8), the defensive stalwart addressed the incident, apologizing to the organization, as well as Poole and his family. “No. 1, I was wrong for my actions,” Green expressed. “There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]. Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action … but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan’s family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel.”

Green, who has spent the entirety of his career with the Warriors, has chosen to step away from the team, a decision Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says was “mutual.” The forward attributed the move as an attempt to “better myself and my emotional state and how I deal with my emotions.”

Days following the incident, footage of Green attacking Poole was leaked, which shows Draymond approaching Poole from across the court before throwing a punch. The Warriors organization is currently investigating the source behind the leak, which Kerr has also addressed.

“I’ve been in this league for 30-plus years, I’ve seen all kinds of crazy stuff,” Kerr said. “When things are kept internally it’s really almost easy to handle, it’s just so much cleaner and smoother and you can move forward. As soon as things are leaked now all hell breaks loose and that affects every single player … we’re having to answer all of these questions and it puts us in a very difficult spot, everybody in a very difficult spot.”

Draymond Green is expected to play in the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18.