Draymond Green Chooses LeBron James Over Michael Jordan

Draymond Green feels LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan.

During the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s Throwing Bones, Green sat down with Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and actor Rome Flynn to discuss their top 5 actors, dunkers, and their respective career journeys.

Later in the episode, the trio began to talk about their all-time favorite NBA players, prompting the age-old “Jordan or James” debate.

The Golden State Warriors hothead, who faced LeBron in the Finals four times, declared the kid from Akron should be ranked over the Chicago Bulls’ most famous player. Green spoke about James’ humble beginnings in the league and compared it to MJ’s journey, deciding that the former had a more challenging route to greatness.

“Bron started in ’03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020 he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did,” the Golden State power forward asserted. “The game went from two slugs, like two big men, to a stretch four big man, back to two big men, to no big men, and he’s been the best no matter what, when you look at the teams that Bron has carried to championships or carried to the Finals.”

“MJ didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled,” he continued, referencing his Golden State team. “Nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. You look at the skillset that Bron has. There’s nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody.”

As he continued stating his case, Green, 32, began addressing the older audience who routinely claims MJ is the greatest ball player in NBA history, asserting that today’s NBA talent “is way better.”

1988: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls rests on the court during a game. Mike Powelll/Allsport

“You all want to be like Mike, but what LeBron has been able to do and how he can control a game, like, to do it this long. MJ retired. This sh*t is grueling. Going to the Finals year after year after year, Bron went to eight or nine straight. MJ took a break right in the heat of that sh*t.

“Bron didn’t take a break, you know what he did? He went again and again and again and again. And again,” Green added. “So for me, that’s why it’s Bron over MJ for me. And on top of that, the talent nowadays is way better. And I’m sure one of the old f**ks gonna say ‘you’re out of you’re mind’ blah blah blah. The talent is way better, just like the talent at Apple is way better than the talent that was working at Apple in 1991.”

