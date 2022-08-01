Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks with media during a press conference after the 104-94 win against the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days.

According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Warriors on August 3—is looking for a new five-year deal worth $164.2 million. He currently has two years left on the four-year, $100 million contract extension he inked with the organization ahead of the 2019-2020 season, with the final year of the deal being a player option.

While Draymond has received credit for being integral to the Warriors’ success and helping cultivate its championship culture, some pundits and fans have wondered whether he’s worthy of such a contract given his diminishing stats and injuries over the past three seasons. When the upcoming contract negotiations for fellow Warriors stars Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Pool are added, it becomes unclear whether Golden State would be willing to sign off on such a deal and stagnate their cap flexibility even further.

Yet, one factor that could play in Green’s favor is his close relationship with superstar teammate and Warriors’ franchise player Steph Curry, who has voiced his desire to play the entirety of his career with Green, as well as fellow Splash Brother Thompson. Only time will tell if his wishes will be granted. But as the clock counts down to August 3, there could be an indication of what the future could hold for Draymond sooner than later.