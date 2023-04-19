Draymond Green Suspended For Game 3 Of Warriors-Kings Series After Domantas Sabonis Stomp

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

Draymond Green’s fate has been decided, as the 33-year-old has been suspended for Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings playoff series following his stomp to Domantas Sabonis’ chest during their matchup earlier this week.

The official NBA Communications Twitter made the announcement late on Tuesday night (April 18). Notably, they admitted, via a statement from Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars, that the league considered Green’s past behavior when making the call. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the statement reads.

Soon after the suspension was announced, Senior NBA Writer Sam Amick revealed, via the Sacramento Kings, that Sabonis has “sustained a sternum contusion” as a result of the stomp. The Kings forward, who was handed a technical foul during the Monday (April 17) scuffle with Green, is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Thursday (April 20).

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KEnWx2qTvs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2023

Kings announce that Domantas Sabonis "sustained a sternum contusion" as a result of the Draymond Green stomp. He is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Warriors on Thursday. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 19, 2023

Sabonis was a centerpiece for the Kings during this successful season, helping elevate them to the third seed in the Western Conference and their first playoff berth since 2006. Even with a 2-0 advantage in the series, potentially not having the three-time All-Star could make their road to closing this series out much tougher.

On the other side, the Warriors know for sure that they will have to try to dig out of this 0-2 hole without their defensive centerpiece. They are no stranger to playing without the former Defensive Player Of The Year in the playoffs, as his suspension in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for striking LeBron James in the groin led to the Warriors’ infamous blown 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers.