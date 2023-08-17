Druski Announces Launch Of 4Lifers Sports Agency

Druski at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Druski has shared plans to expand his business endeavors outside of comedy. On Thursday (Aug. 17), the 28-year-old announced 4Lifers Sports Agency, a merging of his biggest interests.

“Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions — sports and entertainment,” the comedian expressed in a statement.

“Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support, and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen’s addition to our family.”

The viral content creator also co-owns a team in the fan-controlled football league called The Shoulda Been Stars.

Expanding his professional accomplishments via sports presents a full-circle moment for the rising actor, as he originally wanted to pursue a career in sports broadcasting, studying at Georgia Southern University before pursuing a career in entertainment.

Druski’s breakout year coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as he parlayed the lockdown into an opportunity to capitalize on Instagram Live. Drake, Kevin Hart, and 21 Savage are among the celebrities that have been included in his parody clips.

Since then, he’s headlined his first-ever national comedy tour, Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, starred alongside Chloe Bailey in the movie Praise This on Peacock, and also appeared in the comedic reboot of House Party produced by LeBron James and directed by Calmatic.

Earlier this week, Umanmielen was named on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, an honor given to college football’s Defensive Player of the Year. During the 2022 season, the 6-foot-5, 254-pound star notched 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 13 appearances.

Currently in his fourth year, the junior was also recognized as one of 10 draft-eligible edge defenders to know by Pro Football Focus in an article published earlier this year.