Dwayne Haskins Was Walking To Get Gas Before Fatal Accident, 911 Call Reveals

911 audio has been released revealing NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed on a Florida highway while walking to get gas after running out of fuel. ESPN reported his wife Kalabrya Haskins called emergency services after she had not heard from the athlete. He had previously called her and said he was walking to get gas and that he would call her back when he returned to his vehicle.

On the 911 call, the operator informed Mrs. Haskins of a reported accident near the area but could not confirm any details. Additional calls revealed witnesses who saw Haskins as he was hit by the dump truck.

“I’m calling because my husband is stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas, and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway,” she said on the call according to CNN.

“I kept calling and calling and he wasn’t answering, and eventually—I continued to call him, the phone eventually cut off, and it’s not working now. I have his location, and I just want someone to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s okay and if anything happened to him,” she continued. “That’s just not right for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead, and he’s just stranded by himself.”

Flowers, lit candles and messages are left outside the gate of Ohio Stadium during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

“There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” an unidentified woman described on an additional call.

ESPN reported the final crash report issued by the Florida Highway Patrol said Haskins was walking on the westbound side of I-595 and journeyed onto the travel lanes. He was struck by the front left side of the dump truck which was traveling in the middle lane. The former Ohio State football star was also hit by a second car that tried to avoid him but did not manage to do so. Additionally, a third vehicle may have been involved.

According to the sports news outlet, the report concluded, “Haskins was improperly in the roadway, and the driver of the dump truck wasn’t found to have taken any actions that contributed to the accident.” The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Haskins was in Florida training for his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.