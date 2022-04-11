Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dead At 24

Dwayne Haskins, an NFL Quarterback, died tragically after being hit by a dump truck early Saturday morning (April 9). ESPN reported that the 24-year-old was walking on a South Florida highway when the accident occurred. Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the young athlete was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement to the outlet.

Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chris Keane/Getty Images

Haskins was in Florida training with other Steelers players for the upcoming NFL season. He was new to the organization following an impressive career in college football and a brief stint on another pro team. In 2018, a standout season played with the Ohio State Buckeyes led to Haskins being selected 15th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft. After two seasons with Washington, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement on Haskins’ death.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” he expressed in the statement shared on social media. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Haskins’ former coach, Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders, also issued a statement.

“This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time,” he expressed.

Ryan Day, head coach at OSU tweeted, “The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2022

His current teammates also shared their condolences. Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool described Haskins as “selfless,” as he remembered their final moments. Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward tweeted how Haskins’ “smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around.” Likewise, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said Haskins “was always making people smile.”

I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be. #LL3 — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) April 9, 2022

Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 9, 2022

The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022

During his 16 career NFL games at Washington, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions according to his NFL stat sheet. He is survived by his wife, Kalabrya. Tributes to the young talent continued to pour in from members of the NFL and other sports communities following his death. Read some of the kind words shared below.

Statement from Washington Commanders’ co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder on the loss of 24-year-old Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/0ATwGO0si6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Omg… My Condolences Go Out To Dwayne Haskins & His Family??? — ?MaddMaxx? (@CrosbyMaxx) April 9, 2022

This is incredibly sad news. My heart goes out to the Haskins family and all his loved ones. We’ve lost a king before we got to watch his rein ?? @dh_simba7 https://t.co/TYgtF3Rh4R pic.twitter.com/2HTGMdDz3v — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) April 9, 2022

Sending love to my @steelers family today and the Haskins family. Sad to lose such a young member of our family.

RIP Dwayne Haskins ? — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) April 9, 2022

Rip Dwayne ?? ?? — Malik Willis (@malikwillis) April 9, 2022

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Love yours while they’re here! — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022