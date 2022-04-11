Skip to main content
Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dead At 24

He's remembered by both current and former teammates and coaches throughout the NFL.

Dwayne Haskins Washington
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins, an NFL Quarterback, died tragically after being hit by a dump truck early Saturday morning (April 9). ESPN reported that the 24-year-old was walking on a South Florida highway when the accident occurred. Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the young athlete was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement to the outlet.

Dwayne Haskins Steelers
Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chris Keane/Getty Images

Haskins was in Florida training with other Steelers players for the upcoming NFL season. He was new to the organization following an impressive career in college football and a brief stint on another pro team. In 2018, a standout season played with the Ohio State Buckeyes led to Haskins being selected 15th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft. After two seasons with Washington, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement on Haskins’ death.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” he expressed in the statement shared on social media. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins’ former coach, Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders, also issued a statement.

“This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time,” he expressed.

Ryan Day, head coach at OSU tweeted, “The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

His current teammates also shared their condolences. Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool described Haskins as “selfless,” as he remembered their final moments. Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward tweeted how Haskins’ “smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around.” Likewise, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said Haskins “was always making people smile.”

 

During his 16 career NFL games at Washington, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions according to his NFL stat sheet. He is survived by his wife, Kalabrya. Tributes to the young talent continued to pour in from members of the NFL and other sports communities following his death. Read some of the kind words shared below.

