Dwight Howard Joining Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards Basketball Team

Dwight Howard will be headed overseas for the next basketball season.

The eight-time All Star center took to Instagram on Monday (Nov. 7) to announce he’s signed with Taiwan’s T-1 League and will be part of the Taoyuan Leopards.

“It’s crazy how things play out because back in 2013 I told Taiwan that I would do my best to come back so that I can spread love & put smiles on peoples faces through basketball and Now here I am writing this message to announce that I will be returning to Taiwan with the to play & give the people of Taiwan a chance to watch me play in real time [red heart emoji],” Howard, 36, wrote.

The Atlanta native continued, “I have always loved the energy I felt visiting Taiwan as you can see I still have posters hanging up on my walls from my first 2 times visiting! I’m ready to enjoy life by playing the sport I love in front of a bunch of people that Love me & for my people in Taiwan have your posters ready to welcome yours truly.”

Howard, being a free agent, spent this last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Starting his professional career as a first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, the self-proclaimed Superman has spent 18 seasons in the NBA, which included stints with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Leopards are one of six teams in the T-1 League, which has a slew of players from the U.S. and Europe. With that, the father of five encourages fans to follow his international journey via YouTube.