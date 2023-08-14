Dwyane Wade Honors His Father In Heartwarming Hall Of Fame Speech

2023 inductee Dwyane Wade speaks on stage with his father Dwyane Wade Sr. during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts

Dwyane Wade delivered an emotional induction speech at the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony and invited his father, Dwyane Wade Sr. to join him in acceptance of the honor.

During his speech, which occurred on Saturday (Aug. 12) at the Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass., the three-time NBA champion recounted the beginnings of his basketball journey and credited his father’s influence. Referring to Wade Sr. as a “true hooper” who exposed him to the game at an early age, the former Miami Heat star began and closed out his speech by voicing his appreciation for father’s presence in his life.

After asking various members of his family in attendance to stand as he acknowledged them, including his children and his wife Gabrielle Union, Wade addressed his father once again. “I started this off thanking you, and I want to end it the same way,” he said.

2023 inductee Dwyane Wade speaks on stage with his father Dwyane Wade Sr. during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

“I owe you a debt of gratitude that I’ll never be able to repay. When I would cry and say, ‘I can’t,’ you made me go harder. You pushed me to the limits I didn’t know were inside of me [and] the hard work I put in was because I didn’t want to let you down.

“Even though I hated being called ‘Little Dwyane,’ I admired you as a kid. I admire you now. We had the same exact dream and we carry the exact name: Dwyane Tyrone Wade. To know we hustled all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame is God’s will.” The 41-year-old then summoned his father to the stage to stand alongside him.

“Pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven?” he asked Wade Sr., who obliged the request. “I love you and I’m thankful for you,” the Hall of Fame honoree said as he looked at his father. They then shared a warm embrace as Wade excitedly declared, “We in the Hall of Fame, dawg!” before exiting the stage.

Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, was inducted to the Hall of Fame on the First Ballot after having one of the most decorated basketball careers. The athletic shooting guard played 16 years in the league and was a 13-time All-Star, an NBA Finals MVP, an 8-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a 3-time member of the All-Defensive Team. Wade is also the Heat’s all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots made, and shots taken.

The Chicago native also spoke fondly about being inspired by fellow Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who Wade chose to present him at his enshrinement. Wade shared that he chose to wear No. 3 during his career due to Iverson’s impact on him during his days at Georgetown University and time with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers during the ’90s and ’00s.

"I wore an arm sleeve because A.I. did. I respectfully wore No. 3 … you are the culture."



In addition to Wade, other 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees include Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon and more.

Watch Dwyane Wade’s full Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Speech below.