Dwyane Wade Suggests He’s “Living Rent-Free” In Paul Pierce’s Head

The decades-long rivalry between Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce from their playing days has continued into their respective retirements, with both stars taking jabs at the other on several occasions.

The NBA champions and Hall of Famer players recently exchanged subliminal barbs aimed at one another, with Wade suggesting that the former Boston Celtic is consumed with envy by the very thought of him. “Rent’s expensive in America and I’m living rent-free,” the three-time NBA champ said during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show in reference to Pierce.

“Rent is expensive and I’m living rent free…it’s documented, I don’t need to say anything…I went and got my Avengers…”



– @DwyaneWade finally responds to Paul Pierce’s comments on who in fact had the better career. ? #HeatCulture



— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 8, 2023

“This is why I love the media. It’s documented. I don’t need to say anything, everything is documented. I’ll just let y’all talk about all that, it sounds better from y’all anyway. I’m done playing the game of basketball, I’m not comparing myself to someone who’s playing the game or not playing the game. That’s not my challenge anymore… I went and got my Avengers. And everybody was mad that I got to play with different guys.”

Wade’s comments come in the wake of remarks made by Pierce during an appearance on Cam’ron and Ma$e’s It Is What It Is show in late July. While speaking on his own career, the former NBA Finals MVP attributed his lack of fanfare in comparison to his peers to the lack of talent he was surrounded by during the first half of his career.

Pierce’s statement appeared to diminish Wade’s accolades, as the former shooting guard played with the likes of LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, and others during his prime years in the league. “My skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of great players,” The Truth said of his legacy before arguing he’d have more championship hardware had he played with more stars.

This is far from the first time Paul Pierce has compared himself against his former rivals on the court, as he’s previously spoken less than glowingly of both Wade and LeBron James on numerous occasions. In 2019, he famously declared that he felt he had the better overall NBA career than Wade, an assessment many fans, as well as fellow NBA alums like Jalen Rose, disagreed with.