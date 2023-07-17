Dwyane Wade Becomes An Owner Of WNBA’s Chicago Sky

Dwyane Wade has been announced as a new owner of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, a move that comes as the league is experiencing a spike in exposure and popularity.

Wade, whose addition to the Sky’s ownership group was announced on July 14 (Friday), looks at the partnership as a “great opportunity” and a way to further spotlight the WNBA and its talent.

“We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone,” Wade, a Chicago native, told ESPN. “And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me.” He continued, adding “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. … Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league.”

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade addresses the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at American Airlines Arena on February 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nadia Rawlinson, co-owner and operating chairman of the Chicago Sky, spoke of Wade’s track record as a key factor in making him a prime and welcome candidate to join the organization. “He has made an impact now in business and philanthropy in really significant ways that are abiding and authentic and true, and that is who we are at the Chicago Sky,” Rawlinson said. “And so the fact that now he can help us be part of his story with that is extraordinary.”

The three-time NBA champion, who will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month on the first ballot, also noted that despite the star-power he and other current and former NBA players lend to the league through their presence, it is the women on the court that are the main attraction.

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade addresses the crowd during the Miami Heat Dwyane Wade L3GACY Celebration at American Airlines Arena on February 21, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“No one is bigger than the players,” the former NBA Finals MVP continued. “No one is bigger than A’ja Wilson right now. No one is bigger than Aliyah Boston. No one wants to be bigger than them as an owner. That’s not what you want. And so we want to bring attention to the league that we can, but we also want to bring our resources to the league. We want to bring what we’ve learned by playing in these leagues for a long time to the front offices, to the management teams and to everyone.”

Wade concluded by reiterating his excitement of embarking on his newest endeavoring, adding that the gratification could rival that of his success in the NBA. “I’m going to enjoy this process, probably even more than the NBA process, because this one is not ready-made,” he said. “This one, it has so much room for improvement and growth, and I just want to be additive to this entire league. Hopefully, we can do that. All of us.”

The Chicago Sky, one of the premier WNBA franchises, recently won its first WNBA championship in 2021. In addition to the Sky, Wade also holds an ownership stake in the NBA’s Utah Jazz and the MLS’ Real Salt Lake.