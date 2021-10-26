Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Wade Drafted By G-League Basketball Team

Zaire Wade #2 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defends against Prince Aligbe #10 of Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks during the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dwayne Wade’s basketball legacy continues as his son Zaire Wade is drafted into the NBA G-League. The 19-year-old was picked up by the Salt Lake City Stars, an affiliate of the Utah Jazz. He was selected 10th overall, reports Sports Illustrated. The former NBA All-Star became a part-owner of the Jazz last season.

Zaire Wade is a 6’3″ guard and was a three-star recruit in high school. Rather than take the collegiate athletic path, the basketball player decided to take the G-League route.

“Hate it or love it…the underdog,” the athlete shared on Twitter, adding the hashtag #WadeLegacy Continues.

Hate it or love it … the underdog ??‍♂️#WadeLegacyContinues pic.twitter.com/d23rQVEeCa — Zaire Wade (@zairewade21) October 23, 2021

Alongside Zaire Wade, the Salt Lake City Stars also added forward Pedro Bradshaw and guard J.C. Show to its roster. Wade was picked up from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., and previously attended Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. He has previously earned an invite to the NBAPA Top 100 camp in 2019.

Bradshaw played two seasons of basketball at Bellarmine University, located in Louisville, Ky. after transferring from Eastern Kentucky where he played for one season. The Kentucky native was named Atlantic Sun First-Team All-Conference in 2021.

Show played basketball for three seasons for the Binghamton Bearcats, located in Binghamton, N.Y. Originally from Pennsylvania, he played for one year at Bucknell University in the Keystone State. He was named Pennsylvania Gatorade player of the year in 2014.

Lebon James, a close friend of Dwyane Wade, shared support for the younger athlete’s decision.

“Proud of you nephew!!!Keep going and F the haters!,” the Los Angeles Lakers star shared on Instagram.

Watch a video of the moment Wade was drafted to the Salt Lake City Stars below.