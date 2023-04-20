E-40, Sacramento Kings Call His Ejection An “Unfortunate Misunderstanding” In New Statement

When E-40 was ejected on Sunday night (April 16) during Game 1 of the playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, he initially blamed the incident on “racial bias.”

However, in a new joint statement between the two parties, the Kings and the Bay Area rapper are calling the situation an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

“After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night,” the statement reads. “Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties.”

The Kings expressed that they intend to “equitably enforce the NBA Fan Code of Conduct to ensure guests can comfortably enjoy games free of disrespectful heckling and other disruptive conduct.”

They also explained, “Mr. Stevens has previously attended games at Golden 1 Center without incident, and the Kings look forward to welcoming him back to our arena in the future.”

The rapper-turned-business mogul previously stated that he was “absolutely humiliated” by the ordeal.

“Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault. I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring,” said Stevens.