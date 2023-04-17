Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Inks $255M Deal, Becomes Highest-Paid NFL Player Ever

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles yells during pregame against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a new five-year, $255 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

According to the National Football League, the deal’s total guarantee is $179.304 million with $110 million ensured at the time of signing. Hurts’ extension also features $126.5 million fully guaranteed by March 2024, along with a no-trade clause— the first in Eagles history.

The 24 year old quarterback can earn $15 million in player incentives, allowing him to earn $274.304 million by 2028. The deal also includes the remaining $4.304 million left on his original rookie contract.

The historic contract was negotiated by Jalen’s agent, Nicole Lynn, and, according to the football organization, is thought to be “the largest contract ever completed by a female agent.”

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles finished the 2022 season with a 14-3 record. The squad finished atop the NFC East standings and punched a ticket to Super Bowl LVII, before facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Hurts throwing for 304 yards, completing 27 of 38 passes, one passing touchdown, and three rushing touchdowns, they lost 38-35 to the Chiefs.

The history-making deal arrives as another quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is caught up in heated contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. In March 2023, Jackson requested a trade from the football club, as his demands for a deal including at least $200 million guaranteed still needed to be met.

While the former MVP has been caught in legal limbo with their front office, the Ravens recently signed a one-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr—a move seemingly made to entice Lamar to stay as the AFC North team’s quarterback.