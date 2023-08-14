Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Signs Endorsement Deal With Jordan Brand

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has signed an endorsement deal with Air Jordan. As an avid wearer of Air Jordan cleats all 2022 NFL season, Andscape announced Hurts’ official 2023 signing on Monday (Aug. 13).

“I’m excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand,” stated Hurts exclusively to Andscape. “I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation. I’m proud to be counted among the athletes who have represented Team Jordan.”

Hurts now joins a roster of other Jordan Brand-endorsed athletes including Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, and San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel, among others. Jordan Brand has not revealed its entire 2023 roster, however Andscape did confirm that Hurts would be one of only three quarterbacks signing along with Dak Prescott and Bryce Young.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“It takes a special type of athlete to be a part of the Jordan Brand, so we’re thrilled to welcome Jalen to the family,” stated Sarah Mensah, Jordan Brand’s first woman and Black woman president. “On the field, Jalen’s commitment to excellence shines. But perhaps even more impactful is what he personally embodies.”

She added, “Jalen understands the importance of believing in yourself and staying dedicated to your passions. He empowers all of us to help one another rise. That characteristic and commitment is one of the hallmarks of the Jordan Brand, and is what makes Jalen a perfect fit for our team.”

Hurts led the Eagles to the 2022 Super Bowl, facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Eagles fell short with a final score of 38-35, Hurts and Patrick Mahomes made NFL history as the first-ever Black quarterbacks to go head-to-head in a Super Bowl. Hurts wore Jordan Brand cleats during the historic match.