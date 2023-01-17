Ed Reed Apologizes For Explicit Tirade Criticizing Bethune-Cookman University

Ed Reed has issued an apology after criticizing Bethune-Cookman University in an explicit-laden tirade on social media. On Monday (Jan. 16), the former Baltimore Ravens star, who was recently announced as the new head coach of BCU’s football team, released a statement atoning for his remarks.

“I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism,” Reed told HBCUgameday.com

“My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”

Former player Ed Reed watches warmups on the Falcons sideline prior to an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

On Sunday (Jan. 15), the 44-year-old hopped on Instagram Live to voice his displeasure with the conditions of the Bethune-Cookman campus and his personal office, which he says was littered with trash upon his arrival. In one clip, Reed can be seen pulling up to his new job in a vehicle as gospel music blares in the background, during which he echoes prior sentiments made by former Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders regarding his former employer’s facilities.

“Prime was not wrong about what he was saying,” the Super Bowl champion said. “All of y’all out there with y’all little opinions are full of crap. But needless to say, I just pulled up to work. We’re gonna try to help y’all too because I know a lot of HBCUs need help, I’m just here to help first. I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help and they need help because of the people who’s running it. It’s broken mentalities out here.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 03: Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with the VInce Lombardi trophy after the Ravens won 34-31 against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In a separate clip, Reed continued to lash out against BCU, revealing that his office was disheveled and had yet to be cleaned upon his arrival and that he and his staff members had taken it upon themselves to pick up trash that had been discarded across the campus’ grounds.

“I’ve been here for a week and a half and have done more than people who have been here in freaking years,” he said, before adding, “And I’m not even hired yet. Damn shame.” Reed then openly contemplated declining the head coaching position while noting that he’s yet to be hired by the university in an official capacity. “I should leave,” the Louisiana native threatened, adding, “I’m not even under contract doing this.”

Reports of Reed becoming Bethune-Cookman’s new head football coach first surfaced on Dec. 27. The retired NFL star’s connection to the university’s athletic program comes in the wake of Sanders’ departure from fellow HBCU Jackson State University after accepting an offer to become the head coach of University of Colorado.

Ed Reed with his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Reed, who previously served as an advisor at alma mater University of Miami — where he won a national championship and was a two-time consensus All-American — replaces previous BCU head football coach Terry Sims, who was fired in November after going 38-39 in seven seasons. The Wildcats, which joined the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in 2021 after previously competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) since 1979, finished 2-9 in each of the last two seasons.