Ed Reed Will No Longer Be Head Football Coach Of Bethune-Cookman University

Ed Reed attends the 34th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis at The Hilton Midtown on October 07, 2019 in New York City.

Ed Reed has announced that he will no longer be serving as the head coach of Bethune-Cookman University after the HBCU declined to ratify his contract.

The university’s decision came amid controversy surrounding Reed’s criticism of BCU in a profane rant following news of his hiring. On Saturday (Jan. 21), the NFL Hall-of-Famer announced BCU’s decision in a statement he shared via social media.

“It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being,” he began. “However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

BCU’s refusal to move forward with the hiring of Reed stems from a string of social media posts the Super Bowl champion made commenting on the state of the university’s campus. Earlier this month, the 44-year-old took to Twitter to voice his gripes regarding the campus grounds being littered with trash, adding that he’d contributed more to the BCU during his short time with the institution than faculty members, administrators, and alumni had during their own tenure.

“I’ve been here for a week and a half and have done more than people who have been here in freaking years,” he said in one video. “And I’m not even hired yet. Damn shame.”

Reed would later issue an apology for his statements. “My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader,” he said. “My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well.

“I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”

Former NLF player Ed Reed attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Upon news of his departure from BCU, the former All-Pro safety also uploaded a clip of himself addressing his players and staff with an emotional speech, with former Baltimore Ravens teammate and current University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders joining the broadcast to offer Reed encouraging words of support.

“You’ve got to understand Ed, God has a time and a place for you my brother, and I know your heart and everything going on inside of you and I know you do not want to leave those kids,” Sanders told Reed. “I’m praying for you right now, man, because it’s going to be the toughest thing that you have ever had to do in your life. Sometimes, Ed, you’ve got to walk away.”

Prior to his time with BCU, Reed, who played 12 seasons in the NFL, previously served as an advisor at alma mater University of Miami.