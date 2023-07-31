Eminem Walks Terence Crawford To Ring For Undisputed Welterweight Title Fight

Eminem served as the musical guest for Terence Crawford’s ring walk leading up to his undisputed welterweight title fight against Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday evening (July 29) at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Crawford won after a ninth-round technical knockout.

The Detroit rapper appeared alongside Crawford at the mega sporting event and ushering him to the ring as his Oscar-winning single “Lose Yourself” blared from the speakers. While Eminem didn’t perform the song himself, he did predict Crawford’s victory while introducing him to the crowd, stating “Las Vegas, make some noise for the next undisputed welterweight champion of the world, Terence “Bud” f**king Crawford.”

Shady’s presence wasn’t the only treat the crowd and viewers received that night. Crawford put on a masterful performance against Spence Jr., the reigning unified welterweight champion. Spence Jr., who held the WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight belts coming into the fight, was dominated by Crawford, who entered the fight as the WBO welterweight champion.

The Texas native was knocked to the canvas by a blow from Crawford in the second round of the bout and twice in the seventh round. The referee ended the fight in the ninth round after Spence Jr. appeared defenseless amid a flurry of punches from Crawford, with the Omaha, Neb. native declared the first undisputed welterweight boxing champion of the four-belt era. His victory also made him the first male boxer in history become an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. exchange punches during round nine of the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Al Bello/Getty Images

When asked how he convinced Eminem, who rarely makes public appearances, to accompany him to the ring, Crawford told Showtime that he sent the rapper a message on social media making the request. “I throw a rock in a haystack and he replied. I told him to pull up, and he said, ‘I’m there. You’re one of my favorite fighters,’” the 35-year-old said. “That showed a lot of support for me, and that showed what level I’m at in the boxing world.”

Eminem’s ring walk at Terence Crawford’s title fight was his second sighting at a major event in the last few weeks. Earlier this month, the 50-year-old rapper popped up alongside Ed Sheeran at a concert in his hometown of Detroit, performing “Lose Yourself” as Sheeran assisted him vocally, as well as on guitar.

Watch Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” performance with Ed Sheeran below.