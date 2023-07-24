FAMU Suspends Football Activities Following Real Boston Richey Locker Room Rap Video

Florida A&M University’s football team will be inactive for the time being. The university suspended all football-related activities after a rap video, starring Real Boston Richey, was recorded in the locker room.

The Tallahassee, Fla., rapper shared the “Send A Blitz” video on Friday (July 21), revealing that it was recorded in 24 hours. In the video, the FAMU logo is clearly visible and participants are seen wearing university apparel. The video was reportedly recorded without permission and featured some of the players on the team as well.

“The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs,” head coach Willie R. Simmons said in a statement on Friday (July 21). “Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image.”

Simmons also stated that the appearance of the FAMU logo and people wearing university paraphernalia “potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements.” Check out the “Send A Blitz” video below.

An internal investigation is slated to take place in order to determine who authorized using the team’s locker room facility. Willie R. Simmons also told The Associated Press that he planned to meet with the players in the music video over the weekend and that a full team meeting would happen on Monday (July 24).

“It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us,” Simmons said. “They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.”

“Send A Blitz” is Real Boston Richey’s latest single, following the June record “Neck Of The Woods.” He released a slew of singles following his February EP Trapping & Finessing. Check it out below.