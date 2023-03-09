Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant’s Father For Son’s Recent Behavior

Ja Morant’s recent suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies has garnered many opinions. Some people support the 23-year-old and others are critiquing his behavior in the public eye. Fat Joe believes that the two-time All-Star’s father, Tee Morant, deserves some of the blame, as well.

“Ja Morant always got his father there,” the Bronx rapper said on Instagram Live. “Instead of his father enjoying the scene and getting drunk at the game, he better school his son.”

Tee Morant is at Grizzlies’ games often and has been a loud and proud supporter of his son, which many people have viewed as a bit over the top, especially after his altercation with Shannon Sharpe in January.

Joey Crack brought things back to the 2020 Rookie Of The Year, attempting to express the severity of his decisions and who he surrounds himself with. “Bro, you did not come this far to f**k your sh*t up,” the Terror Squad leader said. “Your family has to really be your family and talk to you. I hope somebody gets him a copy of this because I don’t make money off Ja Morant. I’m just telling you the truth.”

Joe was very passionate, continuing his rant with “There’s two ways this could go: you could keep it real, which is the dumbest sh*t I ever heard in my life and go broke and get the f**k out the NBA because they’re not going for a NBA player pistol whipping dudes — they not going for that.”

He then brought Tee Morant up again when discussing where Morant could end up if he continues on this trajectory. “I don’t care how nice he is, he will be playing in Serbia-Montenegro. And his father who likes to go like this and the three pointer at every game, he better love the game in Turkey.”

Ja Morant is currently serving a suspension of “at least four games” after footage surfaced online of the Memphis Grizzlies point guard flashing a gun on Instagram Live while in the club. The Glendale, Colo. Police Department cleared the young star of any criminal behavior, but he has been a topic of discussion all week. Paul Pierce defended him, Plaxico Burress offered him advice, and Shaquille O’Neal reminded Ja that he is not a rapper.

Ja Morant will remain away from Grizzlies for at least the next four games, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2023