Fat Joe Believes Ja Morant Is Purposely Trying To Get Kicked Out Of NBA

Fat Joe believes Ja Morant is purposely attempting to get kicked out of the NBA amid the Memphis Grizzlies star’s latest controversy involving a firearm. On Sunday (May 14), the Bronx rapper hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on Morant being captured holding what appears to be a gun in a social media post that surfaced over the weekend.

“That man is trying hard to go play for Turkey or China or Serbia [and] Montenegro,” the Terror Squad leader said of the star point guard. “He’s trying hard to get kicked out the NBA.” Joe also attributed Ja’s actions to the influence, or lack thereof, of his entourage, which a number of pundits, athletes and fans have suggested to play a part in the string of incidents that have landed him in hot water. “Those guys that’s with you, they not your people, Ja,” he said. “They don’t care. This is a problem we have with our community. Becoming famous. Becoming celebrities. Because the people that’s around you, they like the girls watching. They love the lifestyle. But they not you.”

Joe added, “They didn’t dribble the basketball in the snow on Christmas trying to figure out the Kobe moves or the Jordan moves. They didn’t put in the work like you. And guess what? If you get thrown out of the NBA, these are the same guys that are going to say, ‘Yo, he wasn’t sh*t anyway. It is what it is.’ Ja, these are not your people. Anybody telling you, or pointing you in the direction of ignorance is not with you.”

On Saturday (May 13), footage of Morant riding in a vehicle with his friend while allegedly brandishing a firearm on Instagram went viral. The incident comes months after the former No. 2 overall NBA draft pick was suspended for eight games after flashing a gun on camera while in a strip club.

Morant would later apologize for his actions, which resulted in him losing an endorsement with Powerade and over $600,000 in salary due to the suspension. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down,” the 23-year-old said in a statement at the time.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Justin Ford/Getty Images

The All-Star player is also battling a lawsuit after being accused of assaulting a teenager during a pick-up game of basketball at his Memphis home and allegedly brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner.

On Sunday (May 14), the Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement addressing the latest incident regarding Morant, which he has since been suspended for pending further investigation. “We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the team said in a statement. “He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”