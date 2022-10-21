Fat Joe Blesses Zion Williamson With Terror Squad Chain

Zion Williamson at MTN DEW Courtside Studios during NBA All-Star 2020 at Morgan’s on Fulton on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Zion Williamson got a special gift ahead of his return to the court on Wednesday (Oct. 19) as Fat Joe blessed the New Orleans Pelicans star with a Terror Squad chain. TMZ reports that the chain was a custom piece made by Avi Davidov, owner of Pristine Jewelers in NYC.

The 22-year-old was elated to receive the gift and Facetimed Joey Crack upon receiving it. The Terror Squad leader opened the call screaming “Zion!” as the Pelicans forward laughed in excitement. “What’s up, baby! You know we love you, Zion,” the 52-year-old said. Williamson reciprocated, saying “The love is mutual, man.”

Zion made the most of the moment by also purchasing a custom, six-figure watch that Davidov made in ten days. Williamson joined an A-list of celebrities such as Diddy, Meek Mill, Nas, DJ Khaled, N.O.R.E, and Gucci Mane who have also made similar purchases.

The New Orleans Pelicans opened their NBA season by defeating the Brooklyn Nets 130-108. Zion scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his first game since May 2021, as the young star was sidelined with a foot injury for the entire 2022 season.

Zion Williamson was the #1 draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and was highly touted to be one of the league’s next big stars before dealing with injury issues over the years. He made the 2020 All-Rookie First Team and was a 2021 NBA All-Star.

With health now on his side, the South Carolina native is primed to live up to the high expectations set upon entering the league.