Flau’Jae Johnson Apologizes For 9/11 Reference In New Rap Song

Flau'jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts after the 79-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Flau’jae Johnson has issued an apology for referencing 9/11 in a newly released rap song. On Tuesday (May 9), Johnson dropped a remix to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” where she spit a double entendre with wordplay about a Porsche 911 and the historic terrorist attack that killed more than 2,000 people.

“Rappers, they be sweet, they in the patch, I know they sour,” LSU’s #4 rhymed on the track. “In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers.”

The pushback was swift, with some pundits, like Outkick analyst David Hookstead, claiming the athlete was “[mocking] 9/11 victims.”

“LSU basketball player Flau’Jae Johnson mocks 9/11 victims in a new rap song,” he typed. “I wonder how the families of those who died on 9/11 and the heroes who died in the wars that followed feel about this trash. My friends killed people for years because of 9/11. They changed forever.”

On Thursday (May 11), Johnson took to her Instagram Stories to apologize for her lyrics and claimed that she meant no ill will with her bars.

“I just want to come on here and let ya’ll know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone,” the 19-year-old basketball phenom expressed. “My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. So, in no way shape or form would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone.”

According to Fox News, Louisiana State University also released an official statement regarding their player’s now deleted track. The institute sided with Flau’Jae, insisting that she spit the rhyme with bad intentions.

“We spoke with Flau’Jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together.”

Johnson is currently signed with Jay-Z’s Roc-Nation imprint as a recording artist and is part of the first LSU basketball squad, men’s or women’s, to snag an NCAA championship.