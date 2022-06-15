Floyd Mayweather Cries Tears Of Joy In Acceptance Speech At Boxing Hall Of Fame Banquet

Floyd Mayweather Jr. gives his acceptance speech during the 2022 International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend at Turning Stone Resort on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Verona, New York.

Going down in boxing history as the richest boxer ever, Floyd “Money” Mayweather found himself amongst elite boxers inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday (June 12) at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York.

Wearing a black and white ubiquitous star blazer, black bow-tie, and aviator shades, Mayweather took his time to get his words together as he stood before attendees of the banquet held on the eve of the ceremony. Completing his boxing career with a perfect record of 50-0 including 27 knock-outs, the 45-year-old broke into tears of joy at the podium as he gave his acceptance speech.

Joined by Roy Jones Jr., Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley, and Andre Ward, Mayweather said, “I don’t really know what to say. I told myself I wouldn’t cry, but this is something beautiful. This is one of the best days of my life.”

Reflecting on the early boxing skills and the advice instilled in him by his father Floyd Mayweather Sr. and late uncle Roger Mayweather throughout his life and career, Mayweather shared, “I love my dad because, without him, this wouldn’t be possible. He’s the best trainer ever. There will never be another trainer that’s better than my dad.”

He was sure to mention a piece of advice that his dad always told him: don’t take unnecessary punishment. “I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to take less punishment,'” he shared. “I want to retire on my own terms, and I want to make smart investments so I’m able to live a comfortable life once my career is over,” and he followed through on all of his plans.

The 2022 inductees now join the illustrious group of legendary boxers including Muhammed Ali, Joe Frazier, and George Foreman to name a few. According to USA Today, Mayweather was joined in the men’s modern category by Hopkins (2020), Juan Manuel Marquez (2020), Mosley (2020), Wladimir Klitschko (2021), Ward (2021), Miguel Cotto (2022), Jones (2022), and James Toney.

Check out his emotional speech below. Congratulations to The Money Team’s pioneer, Floyd Mayweather!