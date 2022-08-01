Is A Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Rematch In The Works?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and Conor McGregor pose for pictures during a news conference after Mayweather's 10th-round TKO victory in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rumors have been swirling around about a potential rematch between retired boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. and former UFC champion Conor McGregor possibly taking place later this year. With their previous bout in 2017 netting over $100 million for both parties and becoming one of the biggest sporting spectacles of the past decade, the possibility of the two legends stepping into the ring to face off once again is enticing and plausible. With McGregor’s cryptic tweet, “I accept,” many fans have interpreted it as McGregor alluding to contractual terms between himself and Mayweather.

According to The Sun, McGregor has requested that the fight between him and Mayweather be an official one and that it would consist of 10 rounds instead of 12. The fight is set to be fought at 155 lbs.

However, one opposing figure that is skeptical of Mayweather and McGregor locking horns is UFC President Dana White, who’s publicly dismissed the potential bout and voiced his disinterest in seeing it occur. In fact, he deems the buzz surrounding it as “bullsh*t.”

“I have less than zero interest in seeing that again,” White told TMZ Sports when asked about his thoughts. White predicted that McGregor’s next fight will be under the UFC banner, potentially against UFC Lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

While Mayweather has yet to publicly comment on or respond to McGregor’s post, the undefeated pugilist has shown a willingness to put the gloves on for high-profile exhibitions and reign victorious against the likes of Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Don Moore. On the other hand, McGregor hasn’t seen the same success following his first match against Mayweather and lost three of his last four UFC matches. During his monstrous clash against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, he sustained a broken leg before his loss.

In their first bout, Mayweather received approximately $250 million, while McGregor walked away with a reported $100 million. McGregor is believed to have been offered $157.9 million for the rumored rematch.