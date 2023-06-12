Floyd Mayweather And John Gotti III’s Exhibition Boxing Match Ends In Brawl

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is seen during game four of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III’s exhibition boxing match over the weekend ended in a disqualification, but the fisticuffs did not stop there. The two, plus members of their respective posses, got into a brawl after their matchup.

The matchup emanated from FLA Live Arena on Sunday (June 12) in Sunrise, Fla. The two went at it up until the sixth round with Gotti III, the grandson of the infamous New York mob boss John Gotti, doing a lot of trash talk and Mayweather seemingly toying with his opponent. At one point in the fourth round, the undefeated professional boxer flashed a smile at the MMA fighter before throwing a jab; this happened while the latter was given a warning by referee Kenny Bayless for an illegal hold.

Gotti III’s temper reached its boiling point with one minute left in the sixth round when he was officially disqualified for holding. Unsatisfied with the result and apparent lack of respect from Money Mayweather, he said “f**k you” and ran through the referee in an attempt to attack his opponent. Gotti III was able to land a few punches before Floyd’s crew jumped into the ring to defend their guy.

Chaos broke out after the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight was stopped. Gotti was disqualified. ??

pic.twitter.com/3a2l1NDfWW — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 12, 2023

Brawls everywhere at the Floyd fight pic.twitter.com/91zisRIq72 — $?️®️€〽️€ (@SupremeCzyz) June 12, 2023

No one was injured during the brawl and both fighters were eventually taken to their locker rooms. While the in-ring brawl was stopped, multiple other brawls began throughout the arena.

“Punk bi**h @floydmayweather you my enemy for life,” John Gotti III wrote on his Instagram story on Sunday evening. “Bum never put me down or stopped me. It was a DQ for no reason,” he wrote a few posts later. He also took issue with members of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s posse, writing “I can’t wait to run in to that fat f**k in the red hat from Floyd team. We going to see.”

Gotti III’s sister, Nicolette, had some choice words for Mayweather as well. “@floydmayweather your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas – your little circus animal – your all a pack of zoo animals,” she wrote. “I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter it may be 2 years 3 years from now but I’m coming c**t.”

John Gotti Jr’s daughter and John Gotti 3s sister Nicolette with very choice words for Floyd Mayweather and his family following fight and subsequent brawl pic.twitter.com/YMcByrjS1v — BIG MAN ON CAMPUS (@JeffNadu) June 12, 2023

This match was Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s seventh exhibition bout since his last official boxing match in 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor, which he won to secure a 50-0 record. Notably, this was his first exhibition match to end in disqualification. John Gotti III started out as a professional MMA fighter with a 5-1 record before switching over to boxing. He was 2-0 before Sunday evening’s disqualification loss.