Floyd Mayweather Set For Exhibition Match Against John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather has been scheduled for another exhibition boxing match. The 46-year-old will take on MMA fighter John Gotti III in June.

The match will take place on June 11 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. It will be available to watch via pay-per-view as part of an event titled “Last Names Matter.” Ozuna and Romeo Santos are set to perform at the event.

This fight will mark Money Mayweather’s seventh exhibition match since his last professional fight against Conor McGregor in 2017, and his fifth within the last year. He took on MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers in London back in February, following his November 2022 bout against Deji Olatunji and September bout against Mikuru Asakura. Floyd also fought social media sensation and recently signed WWE superstar Logan Paul in 2021.

John Gotti III is the son of famous gangster John Gotti and a professional boxer. His boxing record is 2-0 with one knockout, and he is 5-1 in MMA. He’s got a tall task ahead with Floyd Mayweather, who went undefeated with a 50-0 record. The Hall Of Famer recorded 27 knockout victories and 15 title wins over the course of his 21-year career before retiring.

Floyd is set to have a rematch with Conor McGregor this year, as reported by The Daily Mail in September 2022. This match would be another exhibition match, as the Grand Rapids, Mich. legend prefers to not take any real punishment at this stage of his life. Regardless, it could be a huge payday for the two, as their 2017 bout produced $275 million for Mayweather and $85 million for McGregor, Forbes reported.