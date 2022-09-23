Floyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor come face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England.

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his rematch with Conor McGregor.

The Daily Mail reports that the undefeated boxer is set to take on the Irish UFC champion in 2023.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the publication.

While Mayweather, 45, is sure the fight will happen next year, he was unsure whether it would “be an exhibition or a real fight” but “prefers an exhibition” to avoid “taking any real punishment.”

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys,” Money Mayweather expressed. “I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals, but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

McGregor’s upcoming fight with the boxing phenom would be their first rematch since the men last faced off in 2017. Mayweather v. McGregor 1 saw Mayweather win by KO and growing his record to 50-0.

Their 2017 pay-per-view extravaganza also saw the duo have one of the best paydays of their careers. According to Forbes, in their last fight, Mayweather earned a reported $275 million from the scrap, with McGregor earning $85 million.