Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In Virginia

Delonte West attends the T-Mobile celebration of the partnership with Boston Celtics with Tip Off Tuesdays and Meet & Greet with Delonte West at T-Mobile Store on March 8, 2011 in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Former NBA player Delonte West, 39, was arrested in Virginia on Oct. 15. TMZ reports that local police were called to a parking lot where they found the former Cleveland Cavalier trespassing in a vehicle.

The 2004 NBA draft pick fled the scene after officers attempted to put him in handcuffs, according to the police report. West was arrested on four charges: vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, and public inebriation. The former Boston Celtics guard was released from custody on Oct. 16, also per the police report.

West’s recent headlines have revealed a longtime battle with addiction and bipolar disorder which unfortunately seeped into his basketball-playing days. Videos have surfaced on the internet in which the Saint Joseph’s graduate appears to be panhandling, leading many to believe he was homeless.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, for whom West played from 2011-2012, assisted his former player in entering a rehabilitation facility in Florida back in 2020. The 2004 Third Team All-American’s progress appeared to be so good that he was set to join Ice Cube’s Big3 league. However, West missed the draft due to apparently suffering from relapses.

The former Shanghai Shark was arrested in Florida in 2021 after banging on a police station door while holding alcohol in his hands. Early in 2022, West was spotted panhandling outside of a 7-Eleven in Virginia, though he asserted he was simply trying to provide for his family.

West played in the NBA from 2004-2012 before spending some time playing overseas in China. West was infamously known for rumors of having a relationship with his former teammate LeBron James’ mother.