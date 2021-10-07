18 Former NBA Players Charged With Fraud And Theft

Multiple former NBA players have been arrested and hit with federal charges for allegedly defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, reports NBC New York.

Among the players named in the indictment include Tony Allen, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Shannon Brown, Darius Miles, Sebastian Telfair, Alan Anderson, Ruben Patterson, Jamario Moon, and Terrence Williams—the last of whom has been deemed as the mastermind behind the scheme amounting to $4 million in payouts from the league.

The federal charges include conspiracy to commit health care fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Allen’s wife, Desiree, has also been charged.

Sixteen of the charged players are currently in federal custody in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities claim that Williams “orchestrated” the plan to submit fraudulent medical and dental claims to the NBA’s Health ad Welfare Benefit Plan and offered to supply other players with false invoices in exchange for kickback payments.

According to the indictment, Williams received a least $230,000 in payments from 10 former players, some of whom involved their relatives in the scheme. The players involved received $2.5 million total in fraudulent payments out of the $3.9 million in fraudulent claims made.

Williams also allegedly helped three players obtain fake letters of medical necessity and impersonated “an individual who processed plan claims.”

– Milton Palacio

– Sebastian Telfair

– Antoine Wright

– Darius Miles

– Ruben Patterson

– Eddie Robinson

– Gregory Smith

– Ronald Glen Davis

– Jamario Moon

– Terrence Williams

– Alan Anderson

– Tony Allen

– Shannon Brown

– William Bynum

– Melvin Ely

– Christopher Douglas-Roberts

– Anthony Wroten

– Charles Watson Jr