Four Detroit Lions Players Suspended For Sports Betting

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball after a catch while chased by Joe Thomas #45 of the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders have hit a snag in the offseason. Following an investigation, Five total players between the two teams have been suspended for betting on NFL games.

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore plus Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney have all been suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy, ESPN reports. The three players are allowed to apply for reinstatement after one year elapses, but the Lions’ front office has gone ahead and released Cephus and Moore already.

Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill of the Lions have been suspended for six games for mobile betting inside the team’s Allen Park facility. Notably, their punishments were shorter than the other three players because they were not betting on NFL games. The NFL’s investigation determined that no inside information was used to gain any advantages or affect games.

Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Jnmzn8iKzj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.” He described the team immediately severing ties with Cephus and Moore while hoping they can work alongside Williams and Berryhill to understand the gravity of their decisions.

The Commanders weren’t as detailed. “We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions,” the organization said. “All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office.”

NFL policy states neither players nor personnel can bet on games, the draft, or any league-related activities. They also may not bet while inside a team facility or on team-sanctioned travel.