French Montana Celebrates Morocco Being First African Nation To Make World Cup Semi-Finals

French Montana helped lead a celebration of the Moroccan national soccer team’s victory over Portugal in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 World Cup, which made the country the first African nation to advance to the Final Four.

On Saturday evening, the rap star, who was born in Casablanca, joined a rabid crowd of fans in New York City’s Times Square to cheer on his home country following their historic performance. The Bronx rep was captured in a video partaking in the festivities, standing on top of a structure with other fans overlooking the crowd. Waving a Moroccan flag, Montana can be seen chanting along with the sea of supporters in his native language while dancing along to the music.

The hitmaker, who has shared his pride for his African roots on past occasions, also reacted to the Moroccans’ victory on social media. He uploaded a slide of photos featuring key moments from the game, the national team celebrating, and a picture of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo with an agonizing look of defeat.

“LEGENDARY ON ANOTHER LEVELLLLLL HAMDULILLAH,” the Grammy-nominee wrote in the caption of the post, adding a fire emoji. “FIRST AFRICAN TEAM TO EVER MAKE THE SEMI FINALS !!” Montana then added insult to injury, calling out Ronaldo while alluding to the Moroccans’ victory being all but destined. “Ronaldo u had your time g … it’s Morocco time lol.”

The Moroccan’s road to the Final Four of the World Cup was both unexpected and unprecedented. After making it out of a group play against a field that included Belgium, Croatia, and Canada, Morocco defeated Spain in the round of 16. They then defeated Portugal in the Quarter-Finals to advance the furthest any African nation has made it in World Cup history.