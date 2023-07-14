Gabby Douglas Announces 2024 Return To Competition

Gabrielle Douglas of the United States prepares to compete on the floor during Women's qualification for Artistic Gymnastics on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Gabby Douglas has announced her plans to return to competitive gymnastics. On Thursday (July 13), the Olympic gold medalist shared a social media post preparing fans for her comeback season. The upload features two black-and-white photos of the 27-year-old in the gym.

“Hey guys long time no post,” Douglas began in the caption. “As you all know i stepped back from the socials and in that time i did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began.”

She continued, “It’s so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears for many years, i’ve had an ache in my heart but i didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i’ve found peace.”

Gabrielle Douglas of the United States competes on the balance beam in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Individual All-Around final on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 2, 2012 in London, England. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The lengthy post goes on to share optimism for the upcoming journey. Per CNN, Douglas is not on the participant’s list for the US Classic set for this August.

“I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing. I know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all of your support and love. It truly means so much,” she wrote. “There’s so much to be said but for now…let’s do this.” She concluded with a “2024” hashtag.

Her announcement hints at a hopeful return at the summer 2024 Paris Olympics. Douglas last competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she helped the U.S. score team all-around gold. In 2012, she became the first Black woman to win the individual all-around at the London Olympics.