Gervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

IBF junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis will defend his title against Francisco Fonseca at T-Mobile Arena on August 26.

Gervonta Davis has been arrested for domestic violence.

ESPN reports that the boxer was taken into custody in Parkland, Fla. on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and placed in Broward County’s Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale. The 28-year-old is accused of battery causing bodily harm.

Davis, who remained in custody overnight, is scheduled to appear at a court hearing Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.

Gervonta Davis of The United States celebrates following his fight with Liam Walsh of England in the IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship match at Copper Box Arena on May 20, 2017 in London, England. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

According to WBAL TV, in September 2021, a Baltimore judge rejected a plea deal for Davis after he was charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left four people injured. The Baltimore native had hoped for no jail time and two months of home detention and unsupervised probation.

“I’m just trying to get myself to normal, but the doctor says I’ll never be back to who I was,” remarked Jayair Smith, the pregnant woman who was named a victim in the wreck.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 28: Gervonta Davis enters the ring against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ESPN reported Davis faces 14 charges for the car accident, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, as well as a civil suit.

Additionally, the boxer had faced two misdemeanor battery charges for an incident in February 2020 in which he “was observed battering his former girlfriend,” however the case was discharged.

Davis’ most recent arrest comes just before his next scheduled fight. The lightweight champion boxer is set to headline a PBC on Showtime PPV event on Jan. 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia. Additionally, he is scheduled for a match against Ryan Garcia in April.