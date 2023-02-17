Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty In 2020 Hit-And-Run Case

Gervonta “Tank” Davis has entered a guilty plea on charges stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run incident in his hometown of Baltimore that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman.

On Thursday (Feb. 16), the boxing sensation reportedly plead guilty to four counts including leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license and running a red light. According to Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea M. Handy, Davis’ plea was made “with no agreement of what penalty will be at sentencing.” The 28-year-old will return to court for sentencing on May 5.

In November 2020, Davis struck a vehicle while driving in his Lamborghini shortly after leaving a nightclub. He is accused of running a red light prior to the collision and fleeing the scene afterward. He is said to have made eye-contact with the passenger that was pregnant at the time, but did not attempt to provide assistance. News of the accident first surfaced in February 2021 via an article published by the Baltimore Sun, which had obtained a report form the Baltimore Police Department concerning the incident. While Davis had not been officially charged at the time the article was written, he would be formally charged in March 2022.

Gervonta Davis looks on before fighting Hector Luis Garcia in their WBA World Lightweight Championship bout at Capital One Arena on January 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

According to Marilyn Mosby, who served as the State’s Attorney at the time, said that the decision to indict Davis was an attempt to “hold reckless drivers accountable” in light of an uptick in vehicular-related crimes. “Fortunately, the victims in this case were able to survive this alleged hit and run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worse scenario.”

Davis’ sentencing is not expected to impact his highly-anticipated bout against boxing star Ryan Garcia, which is tentatively set to take place April 15 in Las Vegas. The renowned knockout artist, who scored a TKO victory over Hector Garcia in January, currently holds a record of 28-0, with 26 of those wins coming via KO. He is currently the WBA (Regular) super-lightweight champion and has won titles in the super featherweight and lightweight divisions.

The diminutive pugilist also has a looming battery charge hanging over his head in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident in Florida involving the mother of his 1-year-old daughter. Davis was accused by the woman of striking her with a “closed-hand type slap” during a verbal confrontation in late December and was hit with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. The accuser has since recanted her accusation and says that Davis never harmed her, requesting that the court dismiss the charges against him. He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges on Feb. 23.