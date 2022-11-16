Giannis Antetokounmpo Shuns “Face Of The NBA” Label

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a break during the second half of the game against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on October 28, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shunned the idea of being “the face of the NBA,” a tag which has been cast upon the Greek superstar in light of his dominant game and charming personality. The 27-year-old recently appeared on Milwaukee Bucks teammate Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? show, during which he shied away from accepting the label of being the top player in the league.

According to Giannis, the fact that LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, all of whom have enjoyed more longevity, championships and personal accolades, are currently competing gives him cause to pause in referring to himself in that manner.

“LeBron is,” Giannis said of who he feels is the most recognizable name and face in the game today. “LeBron’s still playing. Steph just won a championship, KD’s still hooping.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks off the court after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2013 NBA Draft pick also namechecks other contemporaries, including Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic, all of whom are near the forefront of this year’s NBA MVP race. “Embiid’s killing. Jokic back-to-back MVP. Luka Magic. There’s a lot of people out there.”

The decorated All-Star may be unwilling to don the crown as the current king of the NBA, yet, his play on both ends of the court has led many to make that appraisal. Already an NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA regular season MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year, Antetokounmpo’s resume boasts accolades that rival that of the greatest handful of ballers to ever live.

Currently averaging 31.3 ppg, 11.8 rpg, and 5.2 apg for the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, Giannis and the Bucks have compiled a 10-3 record thus far. Milwaukee is currently favored to emerge as the champions of the Eastern Conference and return to the NBA Finals, but will have to beat out fellow contenders such as the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s appearance on Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? show below.