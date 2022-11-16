Gillie Da King Defeats Detroit Pistons Coach In Shooting Contest

Gillie Da King’s confidence is one of his strengths, from the booth to the podcast game and even the basketball court. The Philly native, who is known for boasting about his exploits on the hardwood, has put skeptics of his skills on notice after besting an actual NBA coach in a shooting drill.

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game cohost recently shared a clip from his visit to the Detroit Pistons’ training facility, where he clearly outshines one of the organization’s assistant coaches. Wearing a pair of denim jeans and Nike Dunks, Gillie can be seen launching shots from the NBA 3-point line, showcasing his long distance range.

The outspoken rapper even joked about Pistons star and former No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham being shook in the caption of the clip, which was posted onMillion Dollaz Worth of Game‘s TikTok account. “Cade Cunningham was hiding from Damian Gillard,” the former Major Figgas leader wrote, referring to his basketball alias, which is a play on his own name and that of All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

The rapper-turned-media personality previously proved his boasts about being a capable general and scorer during The BIG 3 league’s Celebrity Game this past August. Facing off against fellow celebs Rob Gronkowski, NLE Choppa, Nelly, and more, Gillie put forth an impressive performance, winning MVP honors for his efforts.

Gillie hit the jumper over NLE Choppa then won player of the Big 3 Celebrity Game all while wearing a ‘Damian Gillard’ jersey ?? pic.twitter.com/MpuNxTprec — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) August 22, 2022

Watch more highlights from Gillie Da King’s appearance in The BIG 3 Celebrity Game below.