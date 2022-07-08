Ex-Grambling State Volleyball Coach Chelsey Lucas Claims She Was Wrongly Terminated

The Long Beach State 49ers take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the Division I Men's Volleyball Championship held at the Walter Pyramid on May 4, 2019 in Long Beach, California.

Chelsey Lucas, the controversial ex-Grambling State Volleyball coach who told the entire team roster that she would revoke their scholarships and bring in an entirely new roster, has claimed that the college wrongly terminated her.

Following an internal investigation that wrapped up Tuesday (July 5), the university announced they would be terminating the controversial coach. According to KSLA News 12, Coach Chelsey Lucas, who the collegiate institute hired in February 2022, has spoken out against Grambling’s decision and pressed legal action against them.

Lucas stated that she was “told without notice” that she was being fired. When the coach requested a reason for the termination, she claimed the administration “was not able to provide me any details about why they decided to fire me.”

“Since I started at Grambling, I have been ordered not to speak to the media. My voice has unfortunately been silenced despite the rumors and accusations about me,” she said. “As a result, I have not been able to provide my side of the story about the many events that have occurred during my tenure as head volleyball coach at Grambling.”

The Grambling State volleyball coach who famously cut her program's entire roster in April has been fired by the university, and the athletes' scholarships have been reinstated https://t.co/SWwZIDM6gw — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) July 5, 2022

Lucas continued her stance of wrongful termination and expressed that their decision to fire her may be tied to the coach’s desire to voice issues she previously had with the Athletic Director.

“The AD was visibly upset at my complaints during my meeting with the President, and today I was informed that he was the one who recommended my termination. I will be working with my attorney to prepare a response, and believe that my side of this story will demonstrate that what happened to me today was not right or just.”

Grambling State University responded to Lucas’ claims, alleging that they were right in its decision to part ways with Chelsey Lucas and addressed the students who almost had their scholarships revoked.

“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” said Dr. Trayvean Scott, President of intercollegiate athletics at Grambling. “As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot.”