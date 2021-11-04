NFL Star Henry Ruggs III Charged In DUI Death Of Las Vegas Woman

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

The star receiver was allegedly driving at a speed of 156 mph with a blood alcohol level twice that of the legal limit in Nevada.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), Ruggs, who was traveling in a Chevrolet Corvette with his girlfriend, allegedly plowed his vehicle into 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor’s Toyota Rav 4, resulting in Tintor’s vehicle spinning out for nearly 520 feet and bursting into flames. Tintor, who could be heard screaming while trapped inside the car by witnesses, and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene. Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington, suffered a severe arm injury during the accident.

According to police, Ruggs, who showed signs of impairment, refused a sobriety test, and was combative with officers attempting to interview him while receiving medical attention. A loaded gun was also found inside Ruggs’ car, which could result in more charges being levied against him.

Ruggs appeared in court on Wednesday (Nov. 3) in a wheelchair, wearing a foam neck-brace. He posted an $150,000 bond and remains free, however, the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted Ruggs in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft, released him from the team shortly before his court hearing.