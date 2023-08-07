Huge Brawls Ensue Following Jake Paul And Nate Diaz Boxing Match

Jake Paul throws a left at Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz went the distance in their boxing match this past weekend. Evidently, the fans were inspired to throw hands as well, as huge brawls ensued around the arena following Paul’s victory.

The social media star’s brother, Logan Paul, made a quick trip from WWE Summerslam at the Ford Field in Detroit to escort Jake to the ring for his Saturday (Aug. 5) matchup with Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Logan nearly came to blows with a fan while ringside during the match, which led to groups of people shoving one another until the police got in-between them.

After the match, the chaos continued. Several one-on-one fights kicked off around the arena while people looked on. It is unclear what specifically set off all of these fisticuffs; perhaps just the spirit of boxing consumed everyone in the building. Check out clips of Logan Paul’s shoving match and the subsequent brawls below.

Logan Paul got into it with a fan ringside during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz ? pic.twitter.com/ndkuZ4nZMO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

Fans Brawl after Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight pic.twitter.com/52TISHjKYd — Kayovid (@Kayovids) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul scored a gratifying unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz following his first professional boxing loss against Tommy Fury back in February, bringing his record to 7-1. “I knocked him down basically every round, and then he won one round. But he’s a warrior,” Paul said after the fight. “I had him hurt in the first round, he kept on coming. Nobody’s taking that much damage, but all credit to my team, my conditioning. Going 10 rounds in my eighth fight, it’s unheard of. Only been boxing for three years. Beating a UFC legend.”

Evidently, he isn’t satisfied with just one victory over the UFC veteran and wants to do a rematch under UFC rules. “I want $10 million. PFL, that’s the offer,” Paul said. “Let’s run it back in MMA. Make it fair. I won one, now it’s your chance in your home territory. MMA, let’s do it.”

Nate Diaz revealed that he is open to the idea. “I’ll fight anybody,” he said. “I don’t give a f**k.” Check out Jake Paul making the offer for a rematch below.