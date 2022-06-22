Watch Hulu’s New Teaser For ‘Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers’ Docuseries

Coming soon to Hulu is Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, a 10-part docuseries on the groundbreaking NBA team from Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss and Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua.

Dr. Jerry Buss, a real estate mogul who bought the Lakers “in a wildly risky and complex business deal” back in the late ’70s, ultimately set the standard for the business of basketball. After increasing floor seat prices, introducing dancers, and opening an exclusive club inside the arena, the Lakers went on to secure 11 titles and Buss’ empire became the $5 billion-plus business it is today.

The limited series is set to focus on “notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles” in addition to turmoil within Buss’ own family as Jeanie stated, “there’s never enough success to go around.” Intent on operating his franchise like a “mom and pop” business, Buss’ children were given front office roles, but “sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest” nearly compromised everything he’d built.

The new trailer features appearances from LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and more key players who share the truth of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. The montage includes interviewees discussing the rise of the Lakers, but like Shaq stated, “and then the business of basketball kicked in.” Johnson’s decision to retire amid announcing his HIV status is mentioned, alongside Jeanie Buss’ relationship with Lakers former head coach, Phil Jackson.

A series premiere date for Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers has yet to be announced. Watch the trailer above.