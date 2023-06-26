Ice Cube Vows To Take On “Gatekeepers” Working Against The BIG3

Ice Cube has voiced his frustrations with the opposition he and the BIG3 have received over the years, particularly from “gatekeepers” in the sports world. The rap veteran and founder of the league took to Twitter over the weekend to air his grievances, defiantly stating that he refuses to be a “part of their club.”

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club,” Cube said in reference to those he feels are attempting to curtail the success and growth of the BIG3. “And a lot of you listening to me right here, right now, you’re not part of the club either.”

He added, “And what I realized with the club is what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of their f**king club. It pisses them off. What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”

Ice Cube celebrates with in the locker room with Trilogy during the BIG3 Championship at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for BIG3

The former N.W.A. member also says his proposal to have presidential candidates sign a “contract” with Black America back in 2020 has also played a role in the subtle backlash received. He also accused the NBA of pulling moves to negatively impact the league.

“Ever since I put out the contract with Black America, you know they been f**king with me. Here and there, this and that,” he said. “But it’s cool, you know, I expect that. You know I’ve been working on the BIG3 for a long time and you know how they’ve been f**king with me. I’ve done made it plain, simple and clear what they’ve been doing. The NBA’s been f**king with us.”

The entertainment mogul also says he’s moved past his attempts to work with the NBA, which he says has pulled moves behind the scenes he feels are in direct conflict with the elevation and promotion of the BIG3. “Really, I don’t give a f**k about working with the NBA” he said. “What I want them to do, when I say ‘work with us,’ is to stop working against us… We can do it ourselves. We still on the rise without these motherf**kers. We don’t need them, you don’t need them.”

The 54-year-old then said his next move in countering the perceived “gatekeepers” is to go on a media blitz to address the situation head-on. He acknowledges that while his words may garner backlash, he’s adamant about detailing the roadblocks he and the league have experienced. “What I’ma do is go on a ‘f**k the gatekeepers’ podcast tour. And I’ma go talk to everybody and get a chance to get my message out to the people. Be able to let people hear from me… Some people may get pissed off, ’cause I’m going to talk to everybody. I’m not playing,” he declared.

He concluded his message by warning that “It’s gonna be a crazy summer” amid his plans to stir up dialogue. “It’s gonna be fun,” the actor and film producer added before taking time to voice his appreciation for fans and supporter of the BIG3.

Ice Cube reacts to the crowd as he enters the arena during the BIG3 Championship at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for BIG3

The BIG3 is entering the league’s sixth season this summer and has gained a sizable following since its inception back in 2017. The league has also been officially recognized as the first Black-owned major professional sports league in United States history.

This is not the first time Ice Cube has been vocal regarding the BIG3’s fight to level the playing field for Black athletes and owners. Last year, the rapper accused the NBA and ESPN of attempting to “destroy” the league, which employs former professional and collegiate basketball stars including Joe Johnson, Nick Young, Nate Robinson, and others.

Watch Ice Cube speak about the BIG3 and his war against the “gatekeepers” below.