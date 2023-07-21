Ice Cube’s BIG3 League Rises In Viewership Attendance Rates In Sixth Season

Ice Cube looks on during the game between the Power and the Enemies in BIG3 Week Three at Comerica Center on July 02, 2022 in Frisco, Texas.

Ice Cube’s BIG3 League has seen a rise in both viewership and attendance during its sixth season. According to an official statement from the league released on Thursday (July 20), the BIG3 has grown with audiences as each week has brought in more eyes than when broadcasted on CBS last year.

The press release also provides official numbers for weeks 1-4, showing the increase in popularity so far in its sixth season. Weeks 1-4 brought in 483,000, 501,000, 525,000 viewers, and 600,000 viewers respectively. The games were broadcasted during the 3-5 PM timeslots and topped competition airing at the same time such as ESPN’s NBA Summer League (309,000 viewers) and FS1’s MLB (369,000). Ice Cube spoke about the league growing in popularity, praising his unique basketball league and why fans are gravitating towards the games.

“We’re thrilled to see this continued interest and growth as we start season six,” said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. “It’s a testament to the highly competitive and entertaining product we put on the court each week. This season is the best yet.”

The BIG3 League co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz also detailed their fan’s hunger for more basketball after the pandemic. “Our fans have been eager to get back to experiencing the BIG3 in person,” Kwatinetz said. “Their energy and excitement have been palpable in each city so far.”

The 2023/24 season has been paying tribute to Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, with the first four weeks including performances from some of the culture’s biggest stars. Performances have included Ja Rule, KRS-One, M.O.P., NLE Choppa, Big Boogie, Twista, Dorrough, Mike Jones, Scar Lip, and Ice Cube.

As for the athletes, the league has former NBA stars such as Leandro Barbosa, Rashard Lewis, Mario Chalmers, Joe Johnson, and Michael Beasley. Some hall-of-famers also tapped in, with Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Rick Barry, Lisa Leslie, Nancy Lieberman, George Gervin, and Gary Payton being some of the league’s head coaches.

Cube’s BIG3 League will begin week 5 on Sunday (July 23) at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The league will then hit Detroit, Boston, and Washington, D.C. to kick off the playoffs. The 2023/24 Finals and All-Star match-up will be at London’s O2 Arena. BIG3 games air on CBS, Paramount+, and TV.BIG3.COM.