Ice Cube To Blaze NASCAR’s LA Coliseum Stage At Busch Light Clash

Sunday, Feb. 6th will be a good day for West Coast rap legend Ice Cube , as he’ll be the highlight performance for NASCAR ’s 150-lap Busch Light Clash . Taking place at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum, Cube will be the race’s break time act which will be broadcast live on the FOX network. The multi-hyphenite entertainer and business mogul is spreading out his star power to a sector of sports that has rarely shown Hip-Hop love. Yet, making Cube the focus for this season opening race is a great ground breaking selection in having artists from the rap world enter the track burning arena.

“Ice Cube is more than a rapper, actor and entertainer,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation. “He’s an icon who has risen to the top in all of his endeavors. We’re honored to have him perform at this first-of-its-kind event in the heart of Los Angeles.”

It’s going to be a good day. Can’t wait for the @icecube performance at the race break during the #BuschLightClash. ?: https://t.co/7bpRDf9Gsk pic.twitter.com/QOL2Iyo8qd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 16, 2022

We’ve seen others from different corners of the sports and entertainment realm enter the NASCAR sphere, most notably NBA legend Magic Johnson. Having that blueprint no doubt inspired Ice Cube to pursue his business endeavors in revamping the careers of retired NBA players in his 3-on-3 basketball league, The Big 3. Having started in 2017, The Big 3 is a super successful 12-team traveling tour that gives those NBA players that still have a bit of grit in the tank a shot at some shine and money in their later stages of playing.

Will we see Ice Cube take this opportunity in performing for the NASCAR fans to the next level in business? He has attended a NASCAR Cup Series back in 2018, so we can hope. “I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person,” Ice Cube said in the event’s press release. “And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”

While Cube is the slated performer for the mid part of the race, Latin/Hip-Hop music superstar Pitbull, will open the ceremony with a show of his own for the LA massive and DJ Skee will keep the crowd pumped during caution breaks. Get tickets to the main event here.