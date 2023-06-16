J. Cole Joins Charlotte Hornets Ownership After Michael Jordan Sells

J. Cole is adding “part owner of an NBA team” onto his long list of accomplishments. The Charlotte Hornets announced today (June 16) that the rapper inked a deal with the organization following Michael Jordan’s decision to sell his majority stake. The move holds sentimental value for the Platinum rapper, as he is a proud North Carolina native and lifelong supporter of the Hornets.

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced today that chairman Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall,” reads the announcement.

However, the legendary basketball star isn’t completely parting ways with the franchise. “As a part of the transaction, Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team,” the release continues. “The transaction is subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors.”

The group of buyers will also include Chris Shumway, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, Dyal HomeCourt Partners, and country music singer-songwriter Eric Church. Several local Charlotte investors are also joining the acquisition, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.

J. Cole’s last solo body of work was 2021’s The Off-Season, a 12-track project with features from 21 Savage, Bas, 6LACK, Morray, and Lil Baby. The offering debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 228,000 album-equivalent units sold.

More recently, the “Power Trip” artist and his Dreamville squad executed another successful Dreamville Festival in April. The stacked lineup included Usher, Drake, Lil Durk, City Girls, and more.